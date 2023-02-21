Sony schedules a new State of Play for Feb. 23rd, 2023

With the PlayStation VR2 launching tomorrow and seemingly a steady drip of quality PS5 releases and news, Sony is trying to keep the momentum going by scheduling another State of Play livestream event.
Set for Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at 1:00pm PST/4:00EST, the latest State of Play event will focus on even more PS VR2 games and new 3rd party releases such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which will be featured specifically).
Check out the event details below and make sure to setup a notification if interested.
State of Play | February 23, 2023 | [ENGLISH]:
State of Play returns with its first show of 2023! Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year. Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.
It all begins this Thursday at 1pm Pacific / 4pm Eastern / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET on Twitch and YouTube.