Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League gameplay, behind-the-scenes revealed

We’ve heard a lot about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We know it will include the last performance of Kevin Conroy, we know it will be the last title that Rocksteady Games founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker will work on as employees. However what we haven’t seen is gameplay. Well that drought ended today as WB Games released a plethora of videos showcasing gameplay…and it’s definitely different from what we expect from the developer who is primarily known for more grounded combat.
In the Co-Op showcase, the Suicide Squad who consists of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark take on a large artillery mech that was summoned by a Brainiac brainwashed Flash (Who doesn’t sound like Michael Rosembaum). Bounding about, they fire at glowing weak points while swatting away the enemies aerial reinforcements. Once the mech is down they approach a Lexcorp shipping container to free an imprisoned Lex Luthor (Who doesn’t sound like Clancy Brown). The feature closes with the Flash about to put an end to the Squad’s interference only to be intercepted by a still lucid Wonder Woman. Wrapped by the Lasso of Truth, the Flash in a moment of clarity declares that the only way the world can be saved is by killing the Justice League.
Personally the movement of the characters felt a bit jarring. Some of them showcased abilities they don’t normally have (Captain Boomerang having speed force-ish speed certainly raised an eyebrow and don’t get me started on seeing King Shark gliding around). But the footage became a bit more palatable when my frame of reference switched from the studio’s Arkham titles to the Microsoft Exclusive Crackdown. It also helped that WB Games also released a behind the scenes video which hand waves some of the idiosyncrasies away (Boomerang’s metahuman powers are the results of a “speed force gauntlet”). While I have never doubted Rocksteady’s capabilities, ironically watching this footage casted some doubts.
Regardless I’ll reserve final judgment when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 23rd 2023. I can only hope that this title will be a worthy swansong for Conroy, Hill and Walker.
