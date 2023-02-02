Celebrate Black History Month…with Jay and Silent Bob?

Before you pick up your pitchforks and go make Kevin Smith cry because he’s supposedly appropriating Black Culture, please note Jay & Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is developed by Interabang Entertainment which was co-founded by Justin Woodward whose other efforts include the founding of THE MIX, which has been extremely helpful in getting eyes on indie games regardless of the race of the creator. That said, Humble Bundle revealed a new bundle to celebrate Black History Month with eight titles featuring Black characters or developed by Black creators.
Your purchase can go towards assisting Gameheads, a charity that envisions a world where low income youth and youth of color are equipped to thrive and succeed in any field they choose, including the tech and video game industries. The bundle’s minimum asking price is $10, but you can pay more than the suggested price, if you feel Gameheads or Humble’s mission is noble.
The titles featured in the bundle are:
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
- Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death
- Semblance
- Shadowman Remastered
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
- Swinsanity
I can wholeheartedly recommend Swimsanity and Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl and I’ve heard many good things about Mafia 3. So if you want to pick up some great games and help a good cause I recommend you check out the bundle linked here.