Gorillaz run wild in Synth Riders Remastered Edition for PS VR2 on Feb 22nd

Get ready to wave your hands rhythmically to the music of 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel, collectively known as the Gorillaz cruise onto Synth Riders on beginning on Feb 22nd. The animated quartet will be contributing 7 of the tracks just as the title makes its debut on the soon-to-be-released PlayStation VR2 (and original PS VR as well).
The tracks include their classics Clint Eastwood and Feel Good Inc, as well as the title track from their latest album Cracker Island. You can buy songs a la carte for $1.99 or buy the entire pack for $10.99. The full tracklist of the pack is listed below.
- Feel Good Inc
- Clint Eastwood
- New Gold (feat. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
- Dare
- On Melancholy Hill
- Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)
- Sleeping Powder
Synth Riders is a VR Rhythm title featuring 100+ tracks as well as DLC from other bands such as the Offspring, Muse and Youtuber/Recording Artist Lindsey Stirling. The title is also available on Meta Quest, Steam and Viveport headsets. The Gorillaz Music pack will be available on all these other platforms simultaneously on February 23rd.
Synth Riders – Gorillaz Music Pack | Feb 23 [Release Trailer]:
Synth Riders Remastered Edition PS VR2 screens:
Synth Riders, the top-rated virtual reality rhythm game, is launching Gorillaz Music Pack along with the debut of the highly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset, releasing on Feb 22, 2023.
Players will be able to immerse themselves in the virtual world of Synth Riders with a brand new Gorillaz themed stage called “Psycho Road,” while grooving to some of Gorillaz’ most iconic hits, including tracks from their new album, Cracker Island. This new music pack is a perfect addition to the already impressive library of tracks available to the game (more than 100 tracks).
The Synth Riders Remastered Edition for PS VR2, launching on February 22nd, will offer players an even more immersive and exciting experience with improved graphics, gameplay, next-gen performance, and addition of headset rumble for obstacle collision only available on the PS VR2. The real game-changer is the introduction of cross-play multiplayer, allowing players to join and play with friends on different platforms. It’s a first of its kind feature on PlayStation, making Synth Riders the go-to VR game for players looking for a social experience.
“We’re thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in virtual reality gaming with the launch of our new Gorillaz music pack, the debut of the Synth Riders Remastered Edition for PS VR2, and the introduction of multiplayer features,” said Abraham Aguero, Creative Director of Synth Riders. “We can’t wait for players to experience the game in a whole new way and join the community of Synth Riders fans from around the world.”