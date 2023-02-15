Experience Fight’N Rage in 120fps on next gen consoles, March 1st

I’m one of those people that don’t actively notice refresh rates. Despite my gross indifference to something that is a priority to many gamers, I would absolutely recommend you grab Fight’N Rage on next gen consoles when it comes out on March 1st. This amazing beat’em up is already on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, but the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions promises a ridiculous 120fps, this is in addition to all the other stuff that’s already crammed into this title of which include, Survival, Versus, Time Attack, Practice and More!
The Arcade mode also features branching paths, multiple endings, and unlockable enemy characters. Owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One will get a free upgrade to the next gen platforms and those who buy the native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will also receive the last gen edition.
Fight’N Rage screens:
Fight’N Rage will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 1st, if you’ve slept on it previously it’s time to wake the hell up, Humanity needs to be freed from their Mutant Overlords!
Fight’N Rage 2023 Consoles Official Trailer – Coming March 1 to PS5 & XBOX Series X/S:
Fight’N Rage hits next-gen! https://blitworks.com/game/fight-n-rage/
The acclaimed brand new old-school side-scroller beat’em up arrives to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 1 with support for 120fps.
Inspired by the “golden age” beat’em ups and fighting games, and with an art style that mimics the aesthetic from the 90’s arcade gems, this game pays homage to classics like Streets of Rage, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs or Final Fight, among many others.