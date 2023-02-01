Get the full, girthy Lo Wang experience as Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition drops today on PC, later on consoles

Your refractory period is over and it’s time for another round with Flying Wild Hog’s Shadow Warrior 3, now with more content packed in its new Definitive Edition. Owners of the base Shadow Warrior 3 will not be left hanging as they will get the DE updates absolutely free with no doctor’s consolation whatsoever. You’re probably saying “Stop with the innuendo and just let me know what these updates entail!” Well dear reader, you’re right and here’s the details.
A New Game Plus mode will let you take your fully upgraded Wang and put the boots to the enemies and bosses that gave you trouble the first time around. If you missed out on collectibles and powers, the Chapter Select will let you surgically revisit and find them without committing to another full playthrough. Hardcore and Hero mode will test your meddle with the latter being a permadeath mode that will test even the hardest of Wangs! Finally the Survival Mode will let you blow your load in three pre-set battle arenas which will yield new weapon skins after you’ve conquered.
The PC version will be out today and the console versions will come February 16th. While console players will have to wait a little longer, they’ll be rewarded with console specific features such as enhanced PS5 Haptics, controller speaker support and the option to choose 60fps or 4K visuals with 30fps. Ok…I don’t have a closer for this news article, so…grab Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive now on PC and 2/16 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X…Willie, Cock, Johnson, PEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENIS!
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Announcement | PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X | February 16:
