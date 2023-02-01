Get a first look at WarGames in a new trailer for WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 was just announced a couple of weeks age, but the team at 2K has been putting their foot on the pedal when it comes to info drops. We’ve seen The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes react to his in-game entrance with his childhood rival, fellow superstar Xavier Woods and the game got premium coverage on RAW. Today we’re treated to another trailer which showcases the new game mode that will be debuting in this upcoming iteration, War Games.
Created by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, it’s a match featuring 2 rings and a cage encapsulating them. 2 wrestlers start the match with 1 additional wrestler from each side entering in alternating order at a predefined time. The match cannot be concluded until all participants have entered the ring. The match has been the host of a myriad of historic moments, the biggest being the birth of “Crow” Sting, who eschewed his surfer/crew cut look after the dastardly nWo sowed doubts into Team WCW’s mind as to where Sting’s allegiance stands. So it’ll be fascinating what memorable moments players can create now that they have access to this destructive sandbox.
The trailer also showed a bevy of superstars past, present and future and I feel like it should be something obvious, but they all look comparable to their real life counterparts. Also in the trailer are Logan Paul and recording artist Bad Bunny, who have seemingly taken to the sport like fish to water and might actually be a welcomed addition to the ever expansive roster. Your time is now when WWE 2K23 is released on most platforms on March 17th, 2023.
Your Time Is Now! | WWE 2K23 Official Gameplay Trailer | 2K:
Your Time is Now! Here’s your first look at the debut of the fan-favorite and chaotic WarGames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, all while surrounded by a double-steel cage. Also check out our exhilarating match-ups between WWE Superstars and Legends including cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.
