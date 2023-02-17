Get a deeper look at Lightfall in Bungie’s latest Destiny 2 ViDoc

In case you missed it, Bungie dropped off a little behind-the-scenes ViDoc which provides us with a more detailed look at the making of Lightfall in advance of the big February 28th, 2023 release, along with a fresh batch of screens showing off gameplay, characters, environments, the new lost sector and more.
For those looking to accessorize (and which serious Destiny player does not), the slick and stylish Destiny 2 x SteelSeries collection is available at SteelSeries.com, KontrolFreek.com, and BungieStore.com.
- Arctis 7+ Wireless Headset | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $179.99
- Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $149.99
- QcK Prism XL Mousepad | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $69.99
- Nova Booster Pack | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $34.99
- KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks | Destiny 2: Lightfall Edition – $19.99
Check out the new media below!
Destiny 2 ViDoc: As Light Falls:
Bungie released a glimpse into the development of Destiny 2: Lightfall in a new ViDoc where players can get a sneak peek of the upcoming expansion. The footage includes a deeper look at many of the features coming in Lightfall, the environment of Neomuna, the new Strand subclass, new weapons and gear, a look at Season of the Defiance, and more.
Destiny 2: Lightfall screens: