Nintendo eShop Update – Life is Strange 2, The Pathless, Wonder Boy

News

February 2nd, 2023

by Paul Bryant


The Nintendo eShop catalog is growing quite a bit this week with more than a few new titles to purchase, download and check out including some unique adventures such as Life is Strange 2 and The Pathless.

There’s no shortage of retro style collections or re-releases too including Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute, Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, Arcade Archives THE NEWZEALAND STORY and others.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Life is Strange 2 – A traumatic incident unleashed your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic power, forcing you to run from home, the police hot on your trail! As 16-year-old Sean, you’re now solely responsible for Daniel’s safety, shelter and upbringing. But when someone so young has so much power, life lessons about right and wrong will create dramatic and life-changing consequences. If you can reach Mexico, you will be safe, but the journey will be winding, filled with joy, awe and danger. This trip of a lifetime will bond Sean and Daniel forever … or tear their brotherhood apart. Life is Strange 2 is available today.
    • The Pathless – From the creators of ABZÛ, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Establish a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Forge your own path in a beautiful open world as you traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundra. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten secrets. Explore The Pathless today.

Nintendo Bundles:

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

