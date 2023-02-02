Nintendo eShop Update – Life is Strange 2, The Pathless, Wonder Boy

The Nintendo eShop catalog is growing quite a bit this week with more than a few new titles to purchase, download and check out including some unique adventures such as Life is Strange 2 and The Pathless.
There’s no shortage of retro style collections or re-releases too including Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute, Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, Arcade Archives THE NEWZEALAND STORY and others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Life is Strange 2 – A traumatic incident unleashed your younger brother Daniel’s telekinetic power, forcing you to run from home, the police hot on your trail! As 16-year-old Sean, you’re now solely responsible for Daniel’s safety, shelter and upbringing. But when someone so young has so much power, life lessons about right and wrong will create dramatic and life-changing consequences. If you can reach Mexico, you will be safe, but the journey will be winding, filled with joy, awe and danger. This trip of a lifetime will bond Sean and Daniel forever … or tear their brotherhood apart. Life is Strange 2 is available today.
- The Pathless – From the creators of ABZÛ, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Establish a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Forge your own path in a beautiful open world as you traverse misty forests, lush meadows and snowy tundra. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten secrets. Explore The Pathless today.
Nintendo Bundles:
- Your Island Getaway Awaits – Escape to your very own paradise with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle (Game + DLC)! This digital bundle includes both the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC.* In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day or enjoy a sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, you’re in charge of inviting characters as clients and helping them live out their own dream vacations.
- Get up to Speed – Race anytime, anywhere with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Game + Booster Course Pass)! In this digital bundle, which includes the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways – underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g and past the finish – for the win! Plus, get double the tracks with the included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC!* Race across 48 more courses like Wii Maple Treeway, DS Waluigi Pinball and Tour Paris Promenade. Content will be released in six waves of eight courses until the end of 2023.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Active DBG: Brave’s Rage
- Air Jet Fighter Combat – Europe Fly Plane Attack
- Animal Super Craft – Maker Word Simulator Deluxe Game 2023
- Anime Girls: Camping Trip
- Arcade Archives THE NEWZEALAND STORY
- Beholder 3
- Car Factory Driver – Available Feb. 3
- Chain Car Stunt Simulator – 3D Extreme Highway Car Driving Games
- Clunky Hero
- Cooking Tycoons 3: 3 in 1 Bundle – Available Feb. 3
- Cuddly Forest Friends
- Daily Dadish – Available Feb. 8
- Demolition Inc HD
- DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
- DRAINUS
- DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Premium Edition
- Exitman Deluxe
- Extreme Highway Racing: Real Speed Driver
- Fashion Police Squad
- Fear in Hospital: Escape Horror Story
- Haunted Zombie Slaughter
- Helvetii – Available Feb. 3
- HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star Episode 2 – Available Feb. 3
- Hyper Shapes
- Jewel Match Solitaire Collector’s Edition
- Jumbo Airport Story
- Match Ventures
- Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2
- Nature Escapes Collector’s Edition
- OSHIIRO
- Pets at Work – Available Feb. 3
- PIPELINE PANIC
- Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND TOWER
- Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute
- Radiantflux Hyperfractal 4.0
- Risen
- Roller Drama
- Sakura Cupid
- Seraph’s Last Stand – Available Feb. 4
- Sport & Fun: Swimming – Available Feb. 3
- Super Benbo Quest: Turbo Deluxe
- Swap Puzzles – Available Feb. 3
- Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
- Tiny Detour – Available Feb. 3
- Trophy – Available Feb. 3
- Ultreïa Deluxe Edition
- Unblock The Brick: Casual Block Puzzle
- Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection
* With a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can download and play the add-on content included in this bundle at no additional cost. Full version of game required to use DLC for that game.