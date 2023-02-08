Baten Kaitos I & II return in a two pack this summer exclusively on the Switch

Nintendo Directs can be hit or miss, but the one which occurred today on February 8th certainly delivered. Not only did we see heavy hitters from Nintendo itself, but 3rd party publishers also came prepared, dropping reveals that no one expected. Bandai Namco certainly did their part, revealing a pair of card-based GameCube RPGs will be returning to the Switch with a HD remaster.
Avenge your family and take down the Alfard Empire in Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean. Taking place 20 years before the first title, prove your innocence and uncover secrets of the Alfard Empire in Baten Kaitos: Origins. These two titles retained their value in the ensuing years and this upcoming package will be an affordable way to enjoy these two acclaimed RPGs
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is set for a Summer 2023 release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
Baten Kaitos I HD Remaster – screens:
Baten Kaitos II HD Remaster – screens:
Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster – Announcement Trailer:
