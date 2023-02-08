Amigo loses the hat and covers his shins in the next Samba De Amigo entry

Sega’s other famous monkey, is back and looks like he’s sporting a new fit! Amigo, the monkey mascot of Samba De Amigo, is wearing pants AND shoes in his upcoming starring role in Samba De Amigo: Party Central. Unlike the original title on the Dreamcast, you won’t need special controllers to enjoy some rhythmic gameplay!
Yep, all you’ll need are a pair of JoyCons (although 3rd party accessory makers are chomping at the bit to sell you some attachments to give you an authentic maracas experience) to shake it to the 40 songs included in this title covering genres such as EDM, Pop, Latin and more. Also if Amigo’s current look isn’t to your liking, you can customize how he looks by collecting costumes and accessories by playing the title. You’ll also be able to show the world what you got with online multiplayer modes and leaderboards.
Samba De Amigo: Party Central is looking to get it started this Summer and it will go wild exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. Pre-order options can be found on the game’s official site here.
Samba De Amigo: Party Central screens: