We still love Katamari as the 2nd title finally gets the Reroll treatment!

When the original Katamari Damacy got a remaster in the form of the REROLL game, fans of the series were curious if this was a one off or would other titles from this quirky series get the same treatment. Well today after 4+ years of silence we finally heard that iconic record scratch from the King of all Cosmos once again!
Announced at today’s Nintendo Direct, the Prince, his parents and his cousins are back and ready to roll! We Love Katamari, the refined sequel of Katamari Damacy is getting the REROLL treatment and will be returning current and next gen consoles as We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie. The title will feature the standard features found in remasters such as quality of life enhancements, and new features such as Eternal Mode unlocked from the get go, a selfie mode so you can capture your adventures with the Prince and 5 new levels detailing the youth adventures of the King of All Cosmos before his ascension to Kinghood.
June 2nd can’t come soon enough as I welcome the earworm soundtrack and addictive gameplay back into my life. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie will be available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie — screens:
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie — Announcement Trailer:
Do you love Katamari? We sure do!
Keep it rolling with We ♥ Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, coming on 6/2!