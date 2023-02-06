SNK announces their presence at EVO Japan 2023

EVO Japan’s rise since its first event in 2018 reminds everyone that the Fighting Game Community is a Global Community. With its 2023 iteration coming ever closer, SNK has revealed their presence at Tokyo Big Sight where the tournament will be held.
From March 31st to April 2nd there will be plenty to do for fans of Shin Nihon Kikaku. The King of Fighters XV is one of the seven titles featured in its main line up. The company looks to bolster sign ups by offering any would-be competitors a free T-shirt at their booth. The winner of EVO Japan’s KoF XV tournament will be invited to the SNK World Championship, the company’s own tournament series, akin to Capcom’s Capcom Cup, Namco’s Tekken World Tour or Arc System Works’ Arc Revo Series.
SNK’s booth will also be the place for several classic tournaments as players can sign up for and compete in tourneys for KoF ‘98 UM FE, Samurai Shodown, Garou: Mark of the Wolves and Fatal Fury Special. If competing isn’t your cup of tea, still consider visiting the SNK booth as there will be a poster and file folder giveaway featuring the art of Tomohiro Nakata. Players can also get a first look at Kim Kaphwan, the next DLC fighter to join King of Fighters XV.
It looks like SNK will “Shatter All Expectations” when it comes to having a presence on the tourney’s show floor. Let’s hope other publishers follow suit and give attendees a grand time when EVO Japan 2023 occurs on March 31st to April 2.