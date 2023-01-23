It’s time for War Games… in WWE 2K23

West Newbury, Massachusetts’ favorite son JOHN CENA ::HORNS BLARE:: is the cover athlete for the upcoming WWE 2K23 set to be released March 17th 2023 (March 14th for those who purchase premium editions which offer early access). Celebrating 20 years with the leading force in sports entertainment, “Big Match John” as he’s been known by some has pretty much done it all and then some. 16 world title reigns, musician, movie star, record holder of the most Make-A-Wish visits. WWE 2K23 will add one more line item to his voluminous resume…Executive Soundtrack Producer.
What does that mean? Well John will be putting his personal touches to the licensed music that will be featured on Visual Concepts’ annual release. However he’s not making a playlist and calling it the day, John’s 20 year history will be featured in this year’s 2K Showcase which will allow you to relive all the memorable moments he’s made as a WWE Superstar.
However one man doesn’t not make this game, WWE 2K23 is filled to the brim with your favorite Superstars, from Roman Reigns and his faction The Bloodline, to the EST of the women’s division Bianca Belair will be among the numerous superstars selectable in the upcoming title. Even the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who returned to the company last year, but too late in the previous game’s development cycle will be included, meaning you won’t have to go online to find the right image of his neck tattoo to craft your own custom superstar. Finally WWE 2K23 will feature the debut of Billboard’s Top Artist of the Year, Bad Bunny as he digitally returns to the squared circle.
Oh the feature front, the various modes you’ve come to know will receive enhancements that hope to make them the best version to date. The one new feature that has me excited is the inclusion of…WAR GAMES. Created by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, this match which features 2 connected rings with a steel cage surrounding it will push up to 8 superstars to the limit as victory can only be achieved after all superstars have entered the caged structure. Whether or not Visual Concepts will be able to secure the likeness and voice of the recently returned authority figure William Regal and he declaration of War Games has become an integral part of the match itself.
WWE 2K23 is looking to hit hard and fast during the Road to WrestleMania. With numerous buying options including one for people who want to take their game between console generations (see the full details in the press release listed below), the game is looking to cover fans of all stripes (Except Switch owners…for now). Those looking for more information can tune in to tonight’s episode of RAW to see the game’s second trailer “Even Stronger Showcase” as well as additional details on the title. Will WWE 2K23 be storming on chumps like thunder and lightning or will it go over as well as an apology to the Chinese, let’s hope it’s the former when the game comes out this March.
