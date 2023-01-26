This latest Wild Hearts trailer will blow you away!

Hunters brace yourselves! In the latest gameplay trailer released for EA Originals and KOEI TECMO upcoming open world hunting title, Wild Hearts, we get an in depth look at a battle against the Golden Tempest, a wind infused tiger-like creature with shoulder tendrils that are as long as its tail!
Despite its imposing stature, the creature is no match against three hunters working in sync and utilizing their katakuri.. Whether it be building and smacking the big kitty with a giant mallet or constructing a wall to keep your foothold against the gale force winds generated by the feline’s mighty swipes, mastering your katakuri is a sure fire way to put the creature down and reap the hunt’s rewards.
If the action has gotten your blood pumping, book your ticket to Azuma by pre-ordering Wild Hearts, which will be coming out February 17th on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X.
Kemono are the embodiment of the power of nature. One such beast is the Aragane, or Golden Tempest. Harnessing the unrelenting power of the wind, this lightning-fast Kemono is not to be taken lightly. Watch new WILD HEARTS gameplay footage captured on the PS5 and get an in-depth look at how it will use the power of nature against you and your fellow hunters, as well as possible attacks and weapons you might use to defeat it.
Master ancient tech to hunt down giant beasts. WILD HEARTS is a unique twist on the hunting genre where technology gives you a fighting chance against fearsome beasts infused with the ferocious power of nature itself. Take on these creatures alone or hunt with friends in seamless co-op.
Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise and in partnership with EA Originals, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.
