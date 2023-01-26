Gaijins invade Like a Dragon: Ishin! as trooper cards

Sakamoto Ryoma’s got help and they’re from an unlikely source. The Best Bout Machine himself and current IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega, and the suave Rahul Kohli of iZombie, Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor fame will cameo in Like a Dragon: Ishin! as Trooper Cards that Ryoma can use to give him a temporary boost in battle as he goes on a quest to avenge the man who saved his life.
Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio’s games are no stranger to using the power of celebrity to bolster itself. Be it utilizing well-known actors for their main cast, or featuring current stars and legends of Japanese pro-wrestling as side characters (Omega once publicly lamented as why he was excluded from Yakuza 6’s clan mode, during which was active with NJPW), we’ve seen many real faces make appearances onto the streets of fictional Kamurocho. Kohli’s inclusion is a notable first as he’s primarily known in the west. His Trooper card will allow Ryoma to burn enemies, while Omega’s card will as described in the press release “Cuts down foes with the slashes of his angel’s wing” (The unintentional inclusion of a FF7 reference is kinda hilarious.). These Cameo Trooper Cards will NOT be gated behind a paywall or a premium bundle, in fact they will be free to download starting on February 17th as the Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle.
With 4 more cameos, who do you think will join the Elite General Trooper Card Bundle, will they be more gaijin who are fans of the franchise or perhaps Japanese Stars who have had their presence felt in the West? To find out, pay close attention to the @RGGStudio twitter account in the upcoming days as these quartet of cameos will be revealed there. Meanwhile Like a Dragon: Ishin! finally hits Western shores on February 21st on PC and PlayStation platforms.
Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli are two of six special guests that answer Sakamoto Ryoma's call for revolution in Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's upcoming samurai action game.
Kenny Omega and Rahul Kohli join Ryoma’s cause as samurai soldiers in the form of Trooper Cards. Trooper Cards are a combat feature that grant temporary but devastating power-ups and special abilities when activated real-time in battle. Players can collect and level-up Trooper Cards of their favorite or characters from the Yakuza and Like a Dragon universe. Summon the peerless strength of Kenny Omega, Rahul Kohli and more in an instant to turn the tide of battle!
Four to-be announced guest Trooper Card cameos will be revealed over Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio twitter @RGGStudio in the coming days.
Essence of the One-Winged Angel
A strapping fighter who’s traveled through space, time, and reality to serve the Shinsengumi. It’s said that his elite skills can summon the stars themselves.
Skill: Cuts down foes with the slashes of his angel’s wing.
Essence of Firestorm
A chivalrous man who’s traveled through space, time, and reality to serve the Shinsengumi. Draws upon his experience in law enforcement to keep the peace.
Skill: Incinerates enemies with fiery waves of righteous anger.
“I’ve been a fan of the Like a Dragon series for years, and to be forever immortalized in Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the newest entry in one of the most iconic game franchise of all time, is surreal,” says wrestling icon Kenny Omega. “I’m so excited about my Trooper Card, and I think players are going to love the artwork and attack animation – and the damage I can deal to enemies!”
“As a huge fan of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s games, I was honored to be asked to be a guest for the Like a Dragon: Ishin! Trooper Cards. As someone who is emotionally invested in the Like a Dragon story, I’m nervously excited to take on this mantle of being a small part of Ryoma’s journey,” says Rahul Kohli. “The close relationship that SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have with their fan community, has been really exciting to see manifest in these cards. I’m very honored to not only be a part of the community, but to also be a part of the series.”
“Designing Trooper Cards for Kenny and Rahul, who are passionate fans of the Like a Dragon series, has been a really fun, fulfilling experience. We worked with each of them individually to create their unique, personalized card, allowing them to let their creativity run wild. We loved the results, and we think players will too,” says Like a Dragon: Ishin! Chief Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto.