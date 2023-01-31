The cast of Gal*Gun are back with a Metroidvania Twist

I don’t like announcing this publicly, but Gal*Gun is a quirky title that I’ve supported throughout the years. So when Inti Creates announced that there will be a new title featuring characters from the series, my ears definitely perked up. What I saw from the release trailer was something that made me declare…FINALLY I CAN PLAY A GAME IN THIS SERIES IN PUBLIC!
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge tasks the Kamizono sisters (of Gal*Gun: Double Peace fame) to explore a mysterious castle and find out what happened to the school and the students that the castle displaced. Each girl has their own unique skill set and can team up on any demons that stand in their way. Given Inti-Creates already have a side scrolling action pedigree with their Azure Striker Gunvolt Series, I’m expecting a lot from Grim Guardians: Demon Purge.
The title is set for a digital release on February 23rd on the Switch, PlayStation and PC platforms. There will be a physical release set for Spring 2023 and my credit card is ready.
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge screens:
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge | Announcement Trailer:
Get ready for an all-new, gothic, 2D side-scrolling, action adventure! Alternate between two demon hunter sisters set on returning their school, which has turned into a demonic castle, back to normal. Together you can break the curse!
PQube have partnered with Inti Creates to publish Grim Guardians digitally on February 23rd on PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5!
Physical releases for PlayStation & Nintendo are coming in Spring 2023 with the collectors’ editions in Summer 2023.