Tetris Effect: Connected, Rez Infinite confirmed for PlayStation VR2 launch

Rejoice Enhance Games fans! Both Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite are finally getting upgraded, enhanced and released as native PS5 titles with all-important PlayStation VR2 support… just in time for the release of the PS VR2 on February 22nd, 2023. Both games were front and center as PS4 and original PS VR releases, but it’s great that they are putting effort into the new generation iteration.
Both Tetris Effect: Connected and Rez Infinite will be upgradeable for only $9.99 for those who own the original titles, and will feature all the necessary enhancements for the PS5 and PS VR2 platforms.
There’s a lot to digest, so check out the media, game details below, and stay tuned for additional info as the PlayStation VR2 release date draws near.
Tetris Effect: Connected PS5/PS VR2:
Rez Infinite PS5/PS VR2:
Rez Infinite – Release Date Trailer | PS5, PS VR2:
Tetris Effect: Connected for PS5
Enhance and The Tetris Company, Inc. announced today that Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 on February 22, 2023, playable in HD or optionally in fully immersive VR with the PS VR2 game mode included. Owners of the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for US $9.99.
Originally released as Tetris Effect on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR in November 2018, the game was hailed as a breakthrough title by fans and critics alike, earning an 89 Metacritic score and 80+ awards and nominations from major outlets, including overall “2018 Game of the Year” honors from Giant Bomb and Eurogamer, and various “Best of 2018” awards from The New Yorker, Polygon, The Washington Post, IGN, GameSpot, The Verge, PlayStation Blog, and many more. Since then, the title has been released on all major platforms and is currently the only Tetris game with full cross-platform support.
Tetris Effect ~ Tetris Effect: Connected release timeline:
- PS4/PS VR (November 2018): Metacritic 89
- Epic Games Store (July 2019)
- Meta Quest (May 2020)
- Xbox Series X|S and One, Windows, and Game Pass (November 2020): An Xbox Series X|S launch title, Tetris Effect evolved into Tetris Effect: Connected with a significant multiplayer expansion. The title was named Metacritic’s Best Series X Game of 2020 (Metacritic 88).
- Steam (August 2021): Simultaneously with the release on Steam, all existing Tetris Effect owners were upgraded to Tetris Effect: Connected and the title received full cross-platform multiplayer support.
- Nintendo Switch (October 2021): Metacritic 94 and ranked 5th under All-Time High Scores on Switch.
- Amazon Luna (August 2022)
Tetris Effect: Connected has a fast-growing community that is helping shape modern guideline Tetris. Enhance launched the Tetris Effect: Connected World Championship tournament in 2022 and its first event “Tri-Effect-A” was the largest official Tetris tournament ever with over 1000 players in all skill levels from over 40 countries.
PS5 AND PS VR2-EXCLUSIVE FEATURES
Close Your Eyes To Enter the ZONE
With PS VR2 eye tracking enabled in the game options, you can enter the ZONE by closing and then opening your eyes.
PS VR2 Headset Feedback
Transport yourself into the world of Tetris Effect: Connected where you can feel key moments in gameplay:
- Transitions are physical as you move between Journey Mode stages
- Feel the jolt of the haptics as you go into and out of the ZONE
Enhanced Controller Feedback
Experience a new layer of sensory stimulation through the dual actuators of the DualSense controller and the PS VR2 Sense controllers (one actuator in each) in these in-game actions:
- Left/right movements of Tetriminos
- Hard Drops and Soft Drops
- Transitions (between stages or launching stages from the Journey Mode menu)
- The start and end of ZONE
Frame Rate and Resolution
- PS VR2: 120fps with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye
- PS5: 60fps, 4K
Transfer save data from the PS4 version to PS5
Owners can download and transfer PS4 saved data to the PS5 using cloud or extended storage or connect to the same network and transfer data directly from PS4 to PS5.
GAME OVERVIEW
Tetris Effect: Connected is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines.
Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetriminos themselves—pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing, making any of the game’s 30+ stages and 10+ modes something you’ll want to experience over and over again.
Plus cross-platform multiplayer modes for competitive and cooperative play!
- An exhilarating single-player experience full of surprises.
Over 30 different stages, each with its own music, sound effects, graphical style and background that all evolve and change as you play through them.
- The Zone is an all-new mechanic designed just for Tetris Effect: Connected!
Includes the all-new “ZONE” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the ZONE” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra Line Clears for bonus rewards.
- Cross-platform multiplayer lets you play with players from all over the world!
Players on different platforms can easily join Friend Match rooms with the new Room ID feature.
- A wide variety of competitive and co-op modes!
Among the new modes is “CONNECTED,” where three players can team up and literally connect their Tetris Matrices to fight against A.I.-controlled Bosses; “Zone Battle,” a one-on-one match of standard competitive Tetris, but with a twist: the time-stopping Zone mechanic; and “Score Attack” and “Classic Score Attack,” two single-player versus modes where two players compete separately to see who can get the best score.
- Join in on the fun in Spectator mode!
Spectator mode is available in Friend Matches. A room can contain up to 8 total people. Spectators can use emotes during the match to liven up the competition.
Rez Infinite for PS5
Enhance announced today that its multi-award winning game Rez Infinite is coming to PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 compatibility on February 22, 2023. The one-and-only uniquely Rez cyberspace synesthesia experience can be played in standard TV mode and optionally in fully immersive VR. Owners of the original PS4/PS VR game can upgrade to PS5/PS VR2 for $9.99 USD.
Rez Infinite is the ultimate version of the beloved psychedelic rail-shooter adventure Rez originally released in 2001 by Sega, and debuted as a PS VR launch title in October 2016. The title won Best VR Game at The Game Awards 2016, the category’s inaugural year. With over 40 awards, nominations, and “Best of” recognitions for its gameplay and music, it ranks second on Metacritic’s Best PS VR Games of all time. The game has since been released on other platforms including Steam and Meta Quest.
Game Synopsis
Experience 360 degrees of mind-blowing synesthesia as you blast your way through waves of enemies and massive transforming bosses, with your every move triggering colors and sounds that sync and blend to the beat of Rez’s legendary techno soundtrack.
Exclusive PS5/PS VR2 Features
- Eye Tracking
For the first time, PS VR2’s eye tracking technology allows you to track and aim at enemies using just your eyes.
- Enhanced Haptic Feedback
The dynamic haptics of both the DualSense™ controller and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers make Rez Infinite an even more tactile experience than ever before. From locking onto enemies in Rez to accelerating through Area X, haptic vibrations truly bring the action to life.
- PS VR2 Headset Feedback
In addition to the vibrations of the DualSense controllers, players will also feel subtle haptics in their PS VR2 headset for a deeper, more physical sensory experience.
- HDR Rez
HDR comes to Rez Infinite for the first time on PS5.
- Transfer save data from the PS4 version to PS5
Owners can download and transfer PS4 saved data to the PS5 using cloud or extended storage or connect to the same network and transfer data directly from PS4 to PS5.
Game Features
- The Ultimate Package: Fully remastered classic Rez levels Areas 1 through 5, and the widely acclaimed free-flying experience Area X made with VR in mind.
- Enhanced Soundscapes and Visuals: Maxed-out to razor-sharp 4K resolution, silky-smooth 60 frames per second motion, and full 5.1/7.1 surround sound support on PS5 for what’s widely acknowledged as one of the greatest gaming soundtracks ever made. Next-gen resolution of 2000×2040 per eye, running in smooth 120fps with full 3D audio for Area X’s incredible music and sound effects on PS VR2.