SEES or Inaba Investigation team…which will you join as Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden launches on more platforms

Persona fans are eating well today as the two titles that help bring the series to prominence in the West finally are freed from the PlayStation prison as Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden launches on the Xbox platform today. The duo of titles which debuted on the PlayStation 2, saw enhanced ports on only PlayStation portables (PSP and PS Vita respectively) are now joining sibling Persona 5 Royal on all modern and last gen consoles.
Each title is affordably priced at $19.99 and is packed to the gills with content. Those looking to save a whooping 2% (Every penny counts in this economy people!), can purchase both titles for $39.49. Regardless of your purchase choice, just don’t point any firearms at your head, they’re not evokers! Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are now available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and XboxpPlatforms. Both titles are also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass.
Both games are now available to purchase on digital storefronts for $19.99 each. With Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden now available on modern platforms, it’s a great time for newcomers and longtime Persona fans alike to jump into these timeless RPG classics.