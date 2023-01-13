Dead Space gets an official launch trailer, new “Story Matters” blog entry

With the Dead Space Remake (titled just Dead Space) slated to launch on January 27th, 2023 for current generation consoles and the PC, it’s about that time EA and Motive Studio dropped an official launch trailer. So check that out below!
The team also dropped off the fifth installment in their Inside Dead Space blog series which digs deeper into the evolution of the original game’s story in this new and improved release.
Dead Space Official Launch Trailer | Humanity Ends Here:
Prepare to unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space.
When Isaac Clarke and the USG Kellion were dispatched to repair the USG Ishimura mining vessel, they had no idea how quickly a routine mission could turn into a complete nightmare. What did the Ishimura crew discover in the darkness? What happened to them? And what does this mean for the future of mankind itself?
Find out when Dead Space launches on January 27, 2023.