Nintendo eShop Update: GoldenEye 007, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

As we reported yesterday, the highlight of this week’s eShop update is the re-release of GoldenEye 007. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play the 1997 N64 classic in all its blocky glory, including both the campaign and online and local multiplayer.
Elsewhere in this week’s eShop update, SpongeBob SquarePants returns to 3D platforming with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and there’s also Colossal Cave, an adventure game from genre pioneer Roberta Williams.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- GoldenEye 007 – Enter a world of espionage as Bond when GoldenEye 007 sneaks into the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. Your covert operation to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite spans the globe – you’ll infiltrate underground bases, charge through a military train and slink around the depths of a jungle. Along the way, M will brief you on your objectives and Q Branch will support your efforts with an array of gadgets, but the ultimate success of this mission is yours alone. Save the day, then go for the gold in spy-vs-spy action locally* or online in the four-player multiplayer mode and enjoy round after round of first-person competitive action. GoldenEye 007 begins its mission on Nintendo Switch for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Jan. 27.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears are in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick. What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake! SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be available on Jan. 31.
- OddBallers – Bend your knees, thrust your hips and gather your best frenemies – it’s time for an intense dose of hard-hitting, multiplayer dodgeball action! OddBallers is a hilariously charming and totally bonkers party game where each round is a different absurd type of dodgeball. Embrace the absurd! Every arena comes with its own rules and features various frantic minigames where anything can happen! From last-one-standing games to even wilder ones. OddBallers is available to play now.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Claim Free In-Game Fire Emblem Content With My Nintendo Rewards – If you play the Fire Emblem Heroes game on your smart device, you can obtain a special in-game Order of Heroes item set that can be used in the Fire Emblem Engage game on the Nintendo Switch system. You’ll also receive five Orbs in Fire Emblem Heroes! Please note that you must link your Nintendo Account in Fire Emblem Heroes in order to receive these rewards. For detailed instructions and more information, please see the official website.
Game Trials:
- If You Know, You Know – UNO, the classic card game, is available on the Nintendo Switch system with a suite of new features, like challenges and live leaderboards! Race against friends to see who can empty their hand first in Classic Play or customize your experience with a variety of exciting House Rules. Until Jan. 29 at 11:59 pm PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try the full game for free! Plus, save 60% on UNO and 40% on the game’s DLC in Nintendo eShop until Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Members – Until Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC*** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 7 Days to End with You
- Albacete Warrior – Available Feb. 1
- Arcade Archives TANK FORCE
- Arcade Machine: Clown Hunt
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree – Available Jan. 27
- Beach Cafe: Caribbean Sand
- Bike Clash
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Complete Edition
- Capybara Madness – Available Jan. 30
- Car Parking Multiplayer
- Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention
- Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Complete Edition
- Colossal Cave
- Critical Zone
- Cubic Light
- Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey – Available Jan. 27
- Deep Space Shooter
- Demon Hunter: New Chapter
- Elta7
- Farming Life – Available Jan. 27
- Frido
- Garden of Pets
- Ginnung
- Gunscape – Available Feb. 1
- Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood
- Japanese Escape from The Room with Sturdy Door
- Kindergarten Buddy Edition
- Last Command
- Magic Klondike
- Mars Base
- – Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ Janice Edition
- – Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ ClaraEdition
- – Mischief Dungeon Life – 異世界転生した俺のイタズラダンジョンライフ Satsuki Edition
- Mojito the Cat Extended Edition
- nOS new Operating System – Available Jan. 27
- Offroad Moto Bike – Available Jan. 27
- Onion Assault
- Party Party Time + Party Harder Pack
- Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore
- pixelBOT EXTREME!
- Poker Legends: Omaha Champions
- RE:CALL
- Santa Claus Goblins Attack
- Simple Mini Golf 3D
- Startup Company Console Edition
- Sunwards
- Syndrome Extended Edition
- THAT’S A COW Deluxe Edition
- The Preschoolers: Season 1 Extended Edition
- Through the Years
- Trek to Yomi – Available Jan. 30
- Uphill Rush Water Park Racing
- VELONE
- Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary – Available Jan. 27
- XPOSED SWITCHED
- Yeah！Fighting Girl
- Zodiacats