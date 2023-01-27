Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray stole my attention with their kooky trailer

For a guy who isn’t a cat person I sure am doing a lot of cat stories this week, however if you caught the trailer associated with this title you’d be smitten by these kitten(s). Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray would give you the allusion that you’d be playing a crack team of cat burglars, but you would be mostly wrong. These cats can break into vaults, but they could also join the police and be the long paws of the law or just create general chaos.
Do it solo or team up with your friends, the option is yours, cause you’re a cat and you don’t give a shit about what others think! Be a feline menace when Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray goes live on PC this May!
Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray screens:
Heist Kitty: Cats Go a Stray | Official Announcement Trailer:
If you’re a cat and you’re following the rules, you’re doing it wrong. Choose a cute kitty and create multiplayer mayhem in this open-world sandbox game where fun is always a whisker away.