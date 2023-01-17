Got an awesome PC rig? If so check out this 8k Trailer of Lies of P!

Publisher NEOWIZ worked with AMD to release a new trailer featuring new gameplay for their upcoming title Lies of P in stunning 8K resolution on the latter’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. I certainly will not be able to enjoy this trailer in its optimal settings but new gameplay footage is new gameplay footage right?
For the uninitiated, Lies of P is a dark and twisted take on Pinocchio with soulsborne-like gameplay from developer Round8 Studios. Traverse the ruined city of Krat and do whatever you need to…even lie, in order find a man named Mr. Geppetto and become truly human. The title is set for a release sometime in 2023, on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Lies of P – Exclusive 8K Gameplay Footage on Radeon RX 7900 XTX:
Lies of P is a highly-anticipated Action RPG launching later this year from our friends at NEOWIZ. This trailer showcases never-before-seen content from the game, running on AMD’s brand new Radeon RX 7900 XTX at 8K Resolution (8K Resolution playback only supported on 8K monitors).