Set sail for Bikini Bottom in new Spongebob trailer

The newest Spongebob Squarepants game, The Cosmic Shake, is out in exactly two weeks from today. To get people hyped for the 3D platformer, publisher THQ Nordic released a trailer starring the game’s target audience: 8-year-old kids.
I mean, the audience is probably much, much bigger than that, given the show has been on the air for more than two decades, and we’re not too far removed from the time when there were multiple new Spongebob games every year — two factors which mean that plenty of people will get hit right in the nostalgia when the game releases on the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on January 31st. So if you’re wondering how the newest game looks and plays, all you need to do is watch the trailer below to see some of the gameplay!