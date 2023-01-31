Ubisoft announces The Crew Motorfest

After supporting their multi-vehicle online racing experience, The Crew, for a number of years and seasons now Ubisoft has officially announced the sequel, known as The Crew Motorfest.
Set specifically on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu, The Crew Motorfest looks to build on what made the original game such a fun racing/driving experience. The sequel will provide for a more unique festival atmosphere and even more variety thanks to an assortment of races, challenges, themed events, licensed vehicles, and on and off-road action around the tropical Hawaiian environments — either solo and online as part of a crew. Ubisoft and development studio Ivory Tower are set to open up an early version of the game to players super soon for those who register for the Insider Program.
The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to launch sometime this year for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and streaming services. Have a look at the first media and game details below!
The Crew Motorfest screens:
The Crew Motorfest: Teaser Trailer:
The Crew Motorfest: “Behind the Wheel” video :
Today, Ubisoft announced that the The Crew franchise will enter a new era with its next installment: The Crew Motorfest. The game will be available in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. Players will also be able to access the game through a Ubisoft+ subscription on PC and Amazon Luna*.
Welcome to Motorfest! This one-of-a-kind festival will let players enjoy the best experiences car culture has to offer. Motorfest will allow car lovers to fulfill their ultimate action driving bucket list through a series of tailor-made races, themed events and other unique challenges. Whichever way players enjoy cars and driving, there is something in there for them.
The Crew Motorfest has settled down in one of the most breathtaking and vibrant places on Earth: the island of O‘ahu in the Hawaiian archipelago. This is the perfect playground to let players have fun together with their vehicles: racing through the city streets of Honolulu, going down the ashy volcano slopes, adventuring deep in the lush rainforest, drifting along the curvy mountain roads or just chilling down on the sunny beach. On their own or with their crew, they will be able to explore the entire island behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles.
This is just the beginning! Players can expect more details about the full Motorfest program in the coming months.
The development team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower is committed to offering the most exciting and meaningful experience possible for all players. To do so, some of the most engaged players will be able to get behind the wheel early through the Insider Program, starting tomorrow, on February 1. This closed test, split into different phases, will help the development team gather feedback to ensure an optimal player experience at launch and beyond. The first phase of the Insider Program will be limited to PC in order to allow for quick iterations. During the final phases, this closed test will open up to consoles. Register now to get a chance to join the Insider Program – www.thecrewgame.com/insiderprogram.
