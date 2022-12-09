The Game Awards 2022: Nintendo’s Presence

The Game Awards is a celebration of all things gaming and it generally sees representatives of the big three gathering in a 3+ hour armistice. However, during the many crowd shots I don’t recall seeing any representatives from Sony, Microsoft was represented by Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming and Sarah Bond, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Partnerships & Business Development. Nintendo was the only company which featured an executive who had an active role during the event. Doug Bowser, President of Nintend of America did make it during the Pre-Show to claim the trophy for Best Family Game which was won by Kirby and the Forgotten Lands. Bowser’s luggage got a little more full as the Kyoto based publisher picked up trophies for Best Action Game, Best Multiplayer Game as well as Most Anticipated Game.
On the reveal front, Nintendo’s contribution included a completely new title from the Bayonetta IP and the reveal of a paid expansion pass for the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage. Despite the tumult leading up to the release of Bayonetta 3, Nintendo had enough faith in Platinum Games to green light a new title for the Bayonetta Series. Set in Bayonetta’s past, back when she was a young girl named Cereza, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon focuses on her exploring a mysterious forest in hopes of finding something that will free her imprisoned mother. It’s a coming to witch story which will show how the young girl became the badass angel slayer we all know and love.
The other major reveal was the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass. The title will be released on January 23rd 2023 and the Expansion pass will include 4 DLC drops that will add Emblems which the characters utilize to summon heroes from older Fire Emblem titles. The first wave will include an emblem that will invoke Dimitri and Claude of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and another will grant you Tiki from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light to aid you in battle. Details of the other 3 waves will be revealed in the near future. However it is confirmed the fourth wave will feature a new scenario for players to take on.
Nintendo didn’t make any major waves at this year’s The Game Awards, but their fans definitely got some red meat. To get a look at all the titles that are on Nintendo’s platform that got a nomination at this year’s show visit this special website where you might find some of the nominees can be purchased at a discount!