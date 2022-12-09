The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2 revealed for PS5

After all those teases and hinting via the official Kojima Productions/Hideo Kojima Twitter we were all pretty sure that Death Stranding 2 would be among the big announcements set to be revealed during The Game Awards 2022 broadcast last night. And that’s just what happened!
Death Stranding 2 (still a working title) for the PS5 was made official during the event, and we also got a glimpse of the game in the form of a teaser trailer — as seen below. Some of the voice talent attached to the project (so far) includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna and Troy Baker.
The original game was a wild ride, and based just on this new teaser trailer, we ain’t seen nothing yet…
While we are awaiting the full trailer, more game details and perhaps a release date, check out the info for the game below and at the newly launched official website.
DEATH STRANDING 2（Working Title）- TGA 2022 Teaser Trailer:
Death Stranding 2 screens:
Today, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS has announced that DEATH STRANDING 2 (Working Title) for PlayStation®5 is officially in development. To mark the announcement, the studio has released an official teaser trailer at this year’s The Game Awards on December 8th, 2022.
As with all of his past masterpieces, the latest title will be produced, written, directed and designed by Hideo Kojima himself. The cast announced so far includes Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Troy Baker.
The original game, DEATH STRANDING, was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th, 2019 and by 505 Games for PC on July 14th, 2020. The DIRECTOR’S CUT launched on September 24th, 2021, enhancing the DEATH STRANDING experience by offering players more character action, expanded areas, extended storylines through new missions and a unique Social Strand System that enables players to stay connected with each other around the globe through in-game actions, including donating valuable resources to rebuild structures. The DIRECTOR’S CUT is the definitive experience and is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PC.
DEATH STRANDING and DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT are also available via PlayStation Plus. DEATH STRANDING was also recently made available on PC GAME PASS.