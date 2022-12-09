The Game Awards 2022: Kevin Conroy to make posthumous appearance in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Bat Family lost a great one on November 10th 2022 when the de facto voice of Batman to generations of people, Kevin Conroy lost his bout with colorectal cancer. While there were no expectations that he would be the voice of Batman in any projects in the near future, we were given a chance to hear him portray his greatest role once more at last night’s The Game Awards. Rocksteady Games revealed a new trailer for their upcoming Suicide Squad vs the Justice and this one featured Conroy in possibly his last performance as The Batman.
As the title suggests, something has corrupted the Justice League and the Suicide Squad has been sent to deal with these heroes gone rogue. While I don’t think the title will be reflected literally, it will be interesting to see Conroy portray the character while he is under possible duress. Some people have felt this revelation is a cheap marketing ploy to promote just a video game, but given Conroy and the studio’s previous collaborations on more than 4 titles I’m less than inclined to take this cynical route.
Rocksteady will be in quite the situation after the title releases as studio co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker have also announced that this title will be their last with the company. I’m interested to see what the studio will do next now that the three pillars that the company relied on in the last decade and a half will no longer be available to them. Regardless I think we’re in for one last wild ride. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released on PC, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on May 26th, 2023.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Batman Reveal – “Shadows”:
Warner Bros. Games and DC today released a new cinematic for Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealing a first look at Batman as one of the corrupted Justice League members opposing Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Debuted during The Game Awards, the video features the Squad’s initial encounter with The Dark Knight and closes with a tribute to Kevin Conroy, the beloved actor who passed away last month. As the iconic voice of the Caped Crusader in the Batman: Arkham videogame series, Batman: The Animated Series and countless other DC projects, Conroy returns to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse one final time and reprises his role as Batman in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
The release date for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was also officially confirmed today. Players will be able to jump into the action-adventure, third-person shooter on May 26, 2023 when the game launches worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.