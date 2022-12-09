The Game Awards 2022: Continue Cal Kestis’ journey when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes out March 17th

As promised Star Wars fans were treated to a first look at Cal Kestis’ next adventure at last night’s showing of The Game Awards. It seems like 5 years has passed after he defeated the second sister and disposed of a Jedi holocron containing a list of force sensitives across the galaxy. Cal has grown a “beard”, learned some new techniques, kept one step ahead of the empire, made some new mercenary friends and actually lost a couple of crew members along the way.
Although we don’t know what the onus of this journey will be, Cal will be taking on the Empire once again as well as bounty hunters looking to bring him in. He will be using a new ascension cable to quickly scale heights, utilize a new stance and even wield 2 sabers at once to keep combat fresh and exciting.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor screens:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor World Premiere Trailer | The Game Awards 2022:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to debut on March 17th. Pre-orders are available now with pre-order incentives including skins for Cal that mirror iconic Star Wars Characters. For those who have a little too much credits and not enough common sense, you can even pick up a collector’s edition exclusive to Limited Run Games which includes a replica of Cal’s lightsaber hilt which can be paired with blade and a steel book case (here’s hoping they can cram some more incentives such as soundtrack or an artbook) for $299.99. Needless to say I’ve fallen to the dark side on this and ordered it immediately after it was announced. Let’s hope it’ll get delivered close to the launch of the title!