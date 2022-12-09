The Game Awards 2022: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon revealed

FromSoftware had quite the night last evening at The Game Awards. After collecting numerous trophies for Elden Ring, the studio also revealed a new entry in the Armored Core series after nearly 10 years of silence. Co-developed with Bandai Namco, and in development since 2017 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon looks to be the grittiest entry yet, gone are the vibrant cores of past, all the footage shows are just very muted mechs doing combat with each other, with the only notable color being red.
It will be fascinating to see whether or not Miyazaki and team will incorporate any of the mechanics and learnings they’ve accrued during the decades long development of the Souls games (I mean that scrap collecting Core early in the trailer just screams “soulsborne”) or will they keep to what they knew back when they were actively creating Armored Core games.
Regardless, the studio’s well deserved popularity should provide useful in reviving this niche but loved franchise. Now if they’ll only take a second crack at Metal Wolf Chaos! Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is slated for a 2023 release, but no platforms have been specified.
Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon screens:
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer:
From the legendary minds at FROMSOFTWARE, the ARMORED CORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Coming 2023.