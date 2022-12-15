Ports of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden for modern platforms finally have a release date

It’s been a long time coming, but fans and newcomers to the Persona series will finally be able to play the 3rd and 4th entry in this side entry of the Shin Megami Tensei series on modern consoles. Affordably priced at $19.99 each, these visually remastered titles will also include quality of life additions such as new difficulty modes, additional language support and a quick save feature. These ports are available to be pre-ordered on the following digital storefronts such as Steam, Xbox Store.
For those who are looking for some savings, a bundle of these two titles are available with a slight discount. Members of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass will have access to both titles free of charge when it launches January 19th 2023. Whenever you want to play it, it looks like 2023 will be a “Beary” good year for Persona fans!
Morgana’s Guide to P3P and P4G! | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows:
The cat is out of the bag – get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves’ super sleuth, Morgana ️
P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023!
Play day one with Xbox Game Pass or pre-order now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows!
Learn more: persona.atlus.com