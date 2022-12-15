Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Physical Editions set for a 2023 release

Set as a prelude to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising follows the tale of CJ as she strikes out on her own, finding herself helping the citizens of New Nevaeh rebuild after a natural disaster. As you get to know the townsfolk, you’ll find yourself darting around running errands and solving the mystery of what happened to the town’s previous mayor.
It was a pretty solid collect-a-thon, although the connections to the upcoming JRPG felt tenuous at best. However, with today’s news of a physical version of this title set to be sold by Video Games Plus in North America and Red Art Games in Europe, I’m ready to double dip on this title when it releases on January 26th, 2023. The physical editions from these two retailers will include an exclusive soundtrack CD and all physical copies will include 3 trading cards (I’m assuming these are cards of the trio of protagonists).
Even with the looming Suikoden remasters, I’m still fairly invested in this spiritual successor, let’s hope 2023 will yield more details of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.