Nintendo eShop Update: Mortal Shell, Floppy Knights

While the week before Christmas is usually pretty slow when it comes to new releases, this week’s eShop update is surprisingly plentiful.
This can largely be attributed to the fact Nintendo is choosing this week to showcase some indie games as part of their House of Indies: Holiday Event. Every day this week they’ve been showing off some of the indie games hitting the Switch, and that’s included a few surprise releases. So far this week we’ve had Floppy Knights, Mortal Shell, Sonority, and Sail Forth (the latter two of which aren’t included in the list below), and a few more are likely coming out today and tomorrow.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Nintendo Mobile:
- Fire Emblem Heroes – It’s time to Engage! Celebrate the upcoming release of the Fire Emblem Engage game for the Nintendo Switch system on Jan. 20, 2023, by participating in the new A Hero Rises: Fire Emblem Engage Cup event! Visit the official website to vote for candidates consisting of the 12 protagonists of the Fire Emblem series who appear in Fire Emblem Engage as Emblems. The number of characters you can vote for will increase by one daily. The 12 winning Heroes will appear in the Free Summon: A Hero Rises Engage Cup summoning event in the Fire Emblem Heroes game near the end of January where you can make a Hero of your choice a 5★ ally! You can vote for your favorite version of each of these 12 Heroes on the official website, until Dec. 25 at 6:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Inside the House of Indies Holiday Event – This week, until Dec. 23, the Inside the House of Indies Holiday Event is serving up fresh, daily videos highlighting game updates, announcements and more from Nintendo’s indie partners. Be sure to check out today’s video along with the final video on Friday! For more information and to view past videos, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/house-of-indies-holiday-event/.
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points* on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward their next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
- My Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage Sweepstakes for a chance to win some engaging prizes!*** Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/208990c80245d72a to learn more.
- New My Nintendo Physical Rewards – Get set for the new year with a snazzy My Nintendo 2023 desktop calendar reward. You can receive this reward by redeeming 400 My Nintendo Platinum Points.**** For EarthBound fans, My Nintendo has two out-of-this-world physical rewards you won’t want to miss – the Eight Melodies notebook and the Phase Distorter luggage tag! These mementos may have you chanting, “Happy Happy!” And finally, feast your eyes on this adorable Kirby’s Dream Buffet keychain, which features Copy Foods and colorful variations of Kirby on the strap. Redeem your points and enjoy this sweet My Nintendo reward!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Maiden Astrologer Divines the Future
- Astronomical Club For Queers – Available Dec. 23
- Burger Chef Tycoon Extended Edition
- Cats Puzzle – Available Dec. 24
- Dr. Kobushi’s Labyrinthine Laboratory
- Drone Race Simulator Pilot Flight School Airplane Games Jet 2023
- Fight Club – Join us if you can
- Floppy Knights
- Grappling Dash
- Iron Lung
- Kaiju Wars
- Kawaii Slime Arena
- Mia’s Christmas
- Mini Golf & Pool Bundle – Available Dec. 25
- Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates – Available Dec. 26
- Mortal Shell: Complete Edition
- Party Party Time
- PICROSS X : PICBITS VS UZBOROSS
- Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition – Available Dec. 26
- Popplings
- Roller Katz: BF – Episode 1 – Available Dec. 23
- Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games – Available Dec. 26
- Sucker for Love: First Date
- Supreme Car Race on Highway Simulator – Ultimate Driving Games Poly Experience – Available Dec. 26
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon Premium Edition – Available Dec. 23
- The Tale of Clouds and Wind (QUByte Classics)
- Truck Simulator 3 – Available Dec. 23
- Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival
- Words in Word
- Xanchuchamel – Available Dec. 27