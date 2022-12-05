New key art revealed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ahead of its upcoming Game Awards first look

Star Wars Jedi holds a special place in my heart. The title sent me on my first press event where I accidentally impressed devs by finding the double sided saber AND beating the Ninth Sister on Hard with one try. With that said it didn’t hurt that the game was an amazing experience (although opening treasure chests with nothing but ponchos and paint jobs was a tad annoying). When a sequel was announced I was ready to lap up any news and details Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games was ready to dole out.
It looks like today I’ll be eating as the trio of companies released new key art for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and news that the title will be getting a first look at the upcoming Game Awards which will be airing this Thursday December 8th. The image shows protagonist Cal Kestis with his trusty droid BD-1 exploring an unknown planet at dusk. In the background, the spaceship known as The Mantis can be seen and it can only mean the motley crew Cal joined will be returning in this adventure. I’m sure bigger Star Wars will be able to scrape more details from this static image, but for me this is just an appetizer for the main course that will be coming this Thursday.
Get more details on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by tuning into The Game Awards on Thursday, December 8 at 5:00pm PDT/8:00pm EDT.