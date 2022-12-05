Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour returns in 2023 in the city of sin

Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour (which happens to last more than an hour, your typical Dragon Ball time dilation…) returns online and in person in 2023 holding court at The Expo in the World Market Center Las Vegas and it will take place on March 4th to the 5th. The meat of the event will be tournaments from various Dragon Ball Games. The games which will hold ornaments include the console fighter Dragon Ball FighterZ, the trading card game Dragon Ball Super Card, and the mobile title Dragon Ball Legends.
In addition to these competitions attendees can enjoy photobooths, game demos, and check out what’s coming soon in regards to Dragon Ball Merchandise. Those who can’t make it to Vegas in person can catch the action online where they can watch the tourneys, get the latest news and watch special showcases regarding Akira Toriyama’s most famous creation.
More details regarding the event will be revealed during the lead up to the event, to get the news directly from the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour website.