The Game Awards reveals its 2022 Future Class

What do Forbes’ The World’s Billionaires, Time’s 30 Under 30, People’s Most Beautiful and The Game Award’s Future Class have in common? They’re all lists I’ll never be anywhere near…but self loathing aside, The Game Awards just revealed their 2022 list of people who will be part of their Future Class. A group of people in the games industry and tangential industries that will hopefully usher in a “bright, bold and inclusive future of video games”.
In keeping with tradition, I do not recognize a majority of the names (save for Harris Foster), but my ignorance can be fixed by visiting this website featuring profiles of this list of 50 prospective gaming luminaries. The group will also be honored during The Game Awards broadcast which is set to air this Thursday December 8th, 2022 5:00pm PDT/8:00pm EDT.
The Game Awards Future Class features a diverse group of builders, thinkers and dreamers whose voices elevate and diversify the artform of gaming and whose passion makes the industry stronger. With roles ranging from game developers to founders to artists and more, this prestigious group of individuals includes:
Abbey Sherlock
Alex Dunn
Alyssa Askew
Anna C. Webster
Annie Grudeva
Ashley Poprik
Audrey Leprince
Camila Gormaz
Camille Ramseur
Chantal Ryan
Chloe Sinclair
Chris Kindred
Dora Klindžić
Emily Pitcher
Fawzi Mesmar
Florence Smith Nicholls
Harris Foster
Indrani Ganguly
Iris Zhang
Ivan Phelan
Jade Leamcharaskul
Jay Justice
JC Lau
Jes Negrón
Jess E. Tompkins
Jessica Cheng
Joshi Zhang
Leela Collins
Leon Y. Xiao
Maah G. Lopez
Maize Wallin
Malek Teffaha
Mary Kenney
Masao Kobayashi
Mashfiq Ahmed
May Wong
Michael Reynolds
Mik Minier
Nick Kaman
Noelle Mazurek
Paula Angela Escuadra
Rejon Taylor-Foster
Sham AlBdour
Sol Sánchez
Sophie Azlan
Stacey Jenkins
Steph McStea
Vijiay Gill
Younès Rabii
ZW Buckley
The Game Awards Future Class was established in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to create a space where up-and-coming, like-minded people in the games industry could connect, grow and celebrate their achievements together. The initiative is headed by Emily Bouchoc, Director of Future Class and Jessie Kuse, Internal Communications Manager. Through the program, Future Class members are invited to connect and share insights in the Future Class Discord channel, and are provided with mentorship opportunities to foster and grow their talents. There are also special Future Class projects and newsletters available to the members.