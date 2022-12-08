Chained Echoes brings mechs and speedy combat to RPGs

I truly envy the individuals that are such polymaths that they managed to completely develop a video game mostly on their own. Titles like Stardew Valley, Axiom Verge, Braid, and Undertale show that if a single person has enough talent and drive something amazing can be made. Well Matthais Linda looks to join this illustrious crowd with his own magnum opus, Chained Echoes. Taking over 7 years to make, Chained Echoes takes place in a world where peace is hanging by a thread, rumors of a devastating weapon will topple this tenuous calm. Visually akin to something we would’ve played in the 16 bit era, Chained Echoes is sporting some very visually jaw dropping pixel art, an overworld which could give the one found in Chrono Trigger a run for it’s money and it features not one but two outstanding features. Despite being a tale of people, Mechs will play a large role in the combat, second it seeks to speed up RPG combat with it’s Overdrive Combat System which promises to speed up combat in RPGs while retaining the complexity these battles are known to have.
The title is out today on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Members of Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the title on their Xbox consoles, PC as well as on their mobile devices via cloud gaming. For those who want a hard copy, the title will be getting a physical run via First Press Games. Players can choose from something as simple as just the game itself to the very ornate and pricey Super Collector’s Edition which includes a physical artbook, collectible coins, game OST and a world map.
Unfortunately having something in hand will require you to wait til the Summer of 2023, which is when the physical copies of Chained Echoes will be shipped.
Chained Echoes screens:
Chained Echoes – Launch Trailer:
Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits.