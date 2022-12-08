Los Santos Drug Wars hits Grand Theft Auto Online on December 13th

For those looking for a wild new Grand Theft Auto Online experience, Rockstar Games has as little something for you in the very near future.
Grand Theft Auto Online – Los Santos Drug Wars is set to roll out on December 13th, 2022 for all platforms, and just based on the official description, it’s sounding like it’ll be a trippy, fun new experience for sure.
We’re hoping for some media and one of the patented Rockstar trailers to follow soon, so stay tuned.
Starting December 13, Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics — in elaborate labs or out of your own massive rolling chemistry set — in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online.
Caution: Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades. And this is just the first dose — be prepared for lots more exciting events, including some jolly holiday hijinks, significant story and gameplay updates, and much more to come.