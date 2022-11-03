Nintendo reveals Black Friday deals

With the end of the year not too far off, Nintendo got into the holiday spirit today by revealing their Black Friday deals.
The highlight is a bundle featuring a Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch online for $299.99, but there are a few other deals as well. Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and WarioWare: Get it Together! are a few of the games on sale, and you can also build a Mario Kart track in your living room with a discounted Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Read all the deals below!
As the holiday season draws closer, Nintendo is spicing up the festivities with Black Friday offers that let families explore fun ways to spend time together during this special time of year and beyond. Starting Nov. 20, select retailers and the My Nintendo Store will offer the Nintendo Switch w/ Neon Blue & Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership* bundle at a suggested retail price of just $299.99 (a $70 value**).
The Nintendo Switch bundle is just one of many Black Friday offerings that entertain and engage the whole family. Other offers include a $20 discount on Mario Party Superstars, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and BRAVELY DEFAULT II at select retailers, bringing their suggested retail price to only $39.99 each during the Black Friday promotion. Also included is 33% off the WarioWare: Get it Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain games, as well as a $40 savings on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which brings the thrill of the Mario Kart series to the real world at a suggested retail price of only $59.99.***
A variety of digital deals will also be available for Black Friday in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.
“This holiday season, we want to give even more families the opportunity to get together and experience everything the Nintendo Switch system has to offer,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle and deals on games make this the perfect season for families looking to connect and spend quality time together.”
Families can also discover even more gameplay options with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This paid membership offers the same great features as the Nintendo Switch Online membership, including online play, save data cloud and a library of NES and Super NES games, with the addition of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games and access to select downloadable content, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, at no additional cost.
Outside of this year’s Black Friday specials, Nintendo has plenty of other gift ideas for holiday shoppers to consider. This includes the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, which has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play (suggested retail price $349.99). Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. Plus, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. For gamers on the go, there’s also Nintendo Switch Lite, a compact and lightweight handheld system with built-in controllers for those who prefer to take their adventures with them (suggested retail price $199.99).
Recently launched games like Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are also currently available, with upcoming games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.
Visit the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide to learn more about what Nintendo has to offer this holiday season at https://www.nintendo.com/store/holiday-gifts/. You can also visit Nintendo.com to find these Black Friday offerings and participating retailers, as well as ongoing and upcoming deals on digital titles at https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals/.