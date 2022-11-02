You have the POOOOOWER in this new collaboration in Fall Guys

As detailed in their latest blog post, it seems the Blunderdome is going to get some visitors from Eternia. That’s right, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will be the latest IP to provide skins for any would-be crown chasers. To commemorate this partnership, the free to play title will be holding a special event dubbed “The Power of Beanskull” where players will have to collect He-Man’s Sword of Power and Skeletor’s Havoc Staff to complete goals to win the following cosmetics. The event is similar to the one held during the Hatsune Miku collaboration and is absolutely doable with enough perseverance! The Power of Beanskull event will be running from November 4th to the 7th.
- “I have the Power!” Nickname
- “The Power of Grayskull” Nameplate
- “Alpha and Omega” Pattern
- “Prince of Eternia” Wearable (ie. He-Man’s hair and eyebrows. Yes, really)
- Kudos (The earnable in-game currency)
For those with some show bucks to spare (or in my case, I topped up recently thanks to the Ghostbusters collab from last week), the following costumes and cosmetics will be available for purchase in the in-game store.
- He-Man
- Battlecat
- Teela
- Skeletor
- Orko
- Skeletor’s Cackle (Emote)
- I have the Power (Celebration Emote)
Mattel, the masters of this IP also decided to get into the fray as they will be releasing physical toys featuring the Fall Guys beans in these costumes (except Orko…poor lil guy) in a special 4 pack which will be available for pre-order on Mattel Creations, the company’s direct to consumer store.
Fall Guys is certainly giving sister title Fornite a run for its money in regards to collaborations and unlike the shooter, these collaboration costumes seem re-run giving those who missed the boat ample opportunity to grab them (in fact as of this article’s publish date, the Fatal Fury costumes are up on the store). So there’s never a bad time to enter the Blunderdome, as Fall Guys is available for free on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Fall Guys The Power of Beanskull Event Trailer:
Watch the official Fall Guys The Power of Beanskull Event Trailer.
By the power of Grayskull! The Power of Beanskull is coming to the Blunderdome – with an all-new collectables event!