The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition next-gen console update to launch Dec. 14th

The free next-gen console update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally headed to the PS5 and Xbox Series X quite soon!
Beginning on December 14th, gamers that own the PS4 or Xbox One versions will get the free update if playing on their respective next gen consoles. Those who have yet to pick up a copy will also be able to obtain a platform-specific The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition digital copy for their next gen platform of choice at the same time. Physical editions are in the works as well and will release a bit later.
For those wondering, the native PS5/Xbox Series X|S version will have a number of enhancements including ray tracing support, faster loading times, a variety of mods and more. Many of these upgrades are coming to the PC version too.
Check out the official announcement below.
Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming release of CD PROJEKT RED’s award-winning role-playing game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others. Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game.
The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free DLCs released to date, and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time.
In addition to the next-gen release, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed additional content. Further details, including the release date, will be announced soon.