God of War Ragnarök leads the The Game Awards 2022 nominations

The Game Awards 2022 nominations have officially been revealed today with God of War Ragnarök, which has only been available for less than a week, scoring the most nominations overall for 2022 including Game of the Year.
Other Game of the Year nominees include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Needless to say, Sony Interactive Entertainment is the most nominated publisher with Annapurna Interactive and Nintendo following up.
There’s a number of ways to check out this year’s event which takes place on December 8th, 2022 at at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET including in-person, quite a few streaming services, Discord, and more!
See all the details including the nominees below.
Today The Game Awards, the video game industry’s annual year-end celebration, revealed its 2022 nominees with God of War Ragnarok leading the industry with 10 nominations. Spotlighting the most cutting-edge games, studios and creatives that propelled the games industry forward in 2022, this year’s impressive list of nominees includes 108 different games, individuals, teams and events spanning across a multitude of gaming genres and platforms.
This year’s Game of the Year nominees are- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) , Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco), God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive) and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
This year’s show introduces the all-new Best Adaptation category, celebrating game-inspired projects across entertainment. The nominees include 3 Netflix series – Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix), Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix), The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix) – and two theatrical films, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures) and Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
Sony Interactive Entertainment is the most nominated publisher with 20 nominations across its combined portfolio of games, followed by Annapurna Interactive and Nintendo with 11 nominations each, Bandai Namco Entertainment with 8, and Riot Games with 6 nominations. The nominees for The Game Awards are selected by a global jury of over 100 media publications and influencer outlets.
In 2021, The Game Awards delivered a record-setting 85 million livestreams. The Game Awards 2022, the 9th annual global celebration of the video game industry, will livestream for free across more than 40 different digital video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, Facebook, TikTok Live, and for the first time ever, Instagram Live.
Also new this year, fans can participate in The Game Awards via the award show’s official Discord server, which will feature interactive games, exclusive events – including game developer AMAs with Geoff Keighley – and the ability to vote for nominees in the weeks leading up to The Game Awards 2022. Additionally, Discord members can join the live watch party on December 8th to watch the awards show and react to the winners in real time.
From today through December 7th at 6 pm PT, fans will be able to help choose the winners in all categories via authenticated online voting on www.thegameawards.com and the official Discord server for The Game Awards using the official TGA Voting Bot. In China, fans can vote for their favorites on Bilibili.
The Game Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 8, 2022, with awards, world premiere new game announcements, and spectacular musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra, conducted by Lorne Balfe. Tickets to attend The Game Awards in-person can be purchased on AXS.com.
IMAX is partnering with the show to create The Game Awards: The IMAX Live Experience across the U.S. and Canada and select cities around the world. IMAX audiences will get an IMAX-sized experience to this one-of-a-kind, not-to-be-missed live event featuring exclusive sneak-peeks and surprises you can only get in-theatre! Tickets for The Game Awards: The IMAX Live experience are on sale Tuesday, November 15 at imax.com.
The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett is creative director, and Richard Preuss is director.
Details on additional musical performances, presenters, and world premieres will be announced in the coming weeks.
NOMINEES
GAME OF THE YEAR
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST NARRATIVE
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
BEST PERFORMANCE
Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage, Immortality
Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
GAMES FOR IMPACT
A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
BEST ONGOING GAME
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
BEST INDIE
Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
BEST DEBUT INDIE
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
Vampire Survivors (poncle)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
BEST MOBILE
Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
BEST VR/AR
After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
BEST ACTION
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
Sifu (Sloclap)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
BEST ROLE PLAYING
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
BEST FIGHTING
DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)
The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Sifu (Sloclap)
BEST FAMILY
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
MOST ANTICIPATED
FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
BEST ADAPTATION
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
BEST ESPORTS GAME
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Rocket League (Psyonix)
VALORANT (Riot Games)
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
VALORANT Champions 2022