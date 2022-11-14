Need for Speed Unbound official tracklist to feature A$AP Rocky, Brodinski, SCH

EA is sparing no expense when it comes to curating a soundtrack for the stylish new Need for Speed release, Need for Speed Unbound. The “Genre-Defying Soundtrack”, being produced by French electronic/hip-hop producer Brodinski will feature songs from quite a lot of global hip-hop talents including A$AP Rocky, SCH, Lous and the Yakuza, Alina Pash, Slikback, Villano Antillano, The Synaptik, COUCOU CHLOE, Balming Tiger and Shirin David.
Check out the latest trailer, full soundtrack list and more below.
Need for Speed Unbound is set to his consoles and the PC on December 2nd, 2022.
Need for Speed Unbound – Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky):
Time to rev up those engines and turn up the bass. Electronic Arts Inc. and Criterion Games have announced their genre-defying one-of-a-kind soundtrack to Need for Speed Unbound — releasing worldwide on December 2. Built to bump at any street race, Need for Speed Unbound’s curated soundtrack features trailblazing global artists from the worlds of electronic music and hip-hop. Showcasing a range of global talent, like A$AP Rocky, Brodinski, SCH, Lous and the Yakuza, Alina Pash, Slikback, Villano Antillano, The Synaptik, COUCOU CHLOE, Balming Tiger and Shirin David, the extensive track list gives players worldwide the ability to discover new artists while drifting through the streets of Lakeshore. For the first time ever in Need for Speed, players can also customize their cars with decals from a selection of music artists featured in the soundtrack.
Multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon, A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE premiered his new track “Sh*ttin’ Me” in the Need for Speed Unbound reveal trailer and it will be an exclusively licensed track in the game. A$AP Rocky’s track “Sh*ttin’ Me” and the music video for the song will debut on Friday, December 2. The soundtrack features songs from AWGE artists, including Kelvin Krash, slowthai, Smooky MarGielaa, Thoto, and ICYTWAT, plus A$AP Mob favorites A$AP Ant and A$AP Ferg. A$AP Rocky appears in-game as the leader of the Takeover Events, a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed.
When players aren’t vibing to up-and-coming artists, they can immerse themselves in the original genre-blending score composed by Brodinski, the French electronic and hip-hop producer and founder of the French electro label Bromance Records. Brodinski has formed a close relation with the underground rap community in Atlanta and has dedicated his career to mentoring and promoting the region’s young, talented rappers. His collaborations with Tohji, JMK$ and Peewee Longway are also featured in the Need for Speed Unbound soundtrack. You can listen to Brodinski’s original score on Spotify starting on December 2.
Need for Speed Unbound’s official licensed soundtrack features:
A$AP Ant, A$AP Rocky The God Hour A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP Rocky Shabba A$AP Rocky Babushka Boi A$AP Rocky Palace A$AP Rocky Shittin Me Alina Pash Воїн Alison Wonderland Eyes Closed Amir Obe WISH YOU WELL Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass Ey Paavi Anna Lunoe Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami) Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy BOOTY Balming Tiger Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable) Bicep Apricots Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe Arab Femcee Cypher Bizarrap & Villano Antillano Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51 Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE In meinem Benz Botany She Will Be Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway Split Buku Front To Back Charli XCX Trophy clipping. Check the Lock Cristale Militant Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels) Strangers Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & Santigold Worry No More DIVINE Punya Paap Ecko Bazz Mmaso Eliza Legzdina Curse 4 U (Joo Joo) Grebz Несправедливо Higher Brothers Empire ICYTWAT Eyez on Em IDK & Kaytranada Taco JMK$ Sxuthside JP THE WAVY Neo Gal Wop KALUSH feat. alyona alyona Гори (Gory) Kasien, Kelvin Krash TIME Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOE THIEF IN THE NIGHT Kidd Kenn Vroom Vroom KOKOKO! Azo Toke Lil Eazzyy Forever Been Steppin’ Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta Je ne sais pas Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator BIG PERSONA MILKBLOOD, PVRIS WICKED Moksi, LexBlaze Shout Like Mura Masa blessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng Mura Masa, slowthai Deal Wiv It ODZ, Ivory, Slowface TAPPAT DET HELT Oki ft. Gedz SIRI Oliver Olson, Gibbs Tłoki Payday, Danny Brown Vampire Pépe Life Signs – Roll Mix Playboi Carti Slay3r poutyface HEY NEIGHBOR! Princess Nokia Versace Hottie Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli Money Rozzma Hout SCH Autobahn Shirin David, Kitty Kat Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe Shygirl SLIME Slikback Ascension Smooky MarGielaa Stay “100” Space 92 The Door Steff da Campo, SMACK Renegade Strategy Carbon Footprint Terror Jr Fun The Synaptik Tared Thoto SP*** OUT Tkay Maidza Where Is My Mind? Tohji, Loota, Brodinski Yodaka Tokischa, ROSALÍA Linda Tommy Cash Racked Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau Dame Mais UMEK Cryptic Speech
Need for Speed Unbound puts players worldwide in the driver seat of their own street racing fantasy as they outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. The game features an all-new, unique visual style blending elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history.
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition is available now for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store for $79.99. The Palace Edition will provide players with three days of early access to Need for Speed Unbound beginning on November 29, 2022.
Need for Speed Unbound Standard Edition will launch on December 2, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store for $69.99. EA Play Pro members on PC will also be able to enjoy unlimited access to the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition starting November 29, 2022. For more information on EA Play and EA Play Pro, see www.eaplay.com.*
For more details on Need for Speed Unbound, visit: https://www.ea.com/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-unbound
*Conditions and Restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/need-for-speed/need-for-speed-unbound/disclaimers for details.