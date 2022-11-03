Nintendo eShop Update: Sonic Frontiers, It Takes Two, Harvestella

There’s a wealth of new games hitting the Switch this week, but probably the biggest name of the bunch is Sonic Frotiers. The blue hedgehog will be racing around the “open-zone” world of Starfall Islands, searching for the elusive Chaor emeralds.
That’s not all, of course. There’s also the arrival of It Takes Two, the co-op platformer that wowed people on other systems last year, and a pair of farming sims, DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom and Harvestella.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Frontiers – Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games! Sonic Frontiers will be available on Nov. 8 with pre-order now available. Pre-ordering the Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition gives you everything the Digital Deluxe Edition has to offer in addition to the Adventure’s Treasure Box, which contains Skill Points, Red Seeds of Power and Blue Seeds of Defense to give Sonic a boost on his new journey.
- It Takes Two – Embark on an outrageous journey in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op.* Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass** and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other through unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Embrace the heartfelt story of a fractured relationship. It Takes Two launches on Nov. 4.
- HARVESTELLA – As you cultivate a peaceful farm life in the village of Lethe, the season of death continuously returns, threatening to destroy all. Travel the world and find a way to put an end to the calamity in this life-simulation RPG. A demo containing the opening days of your farm’s first season is now available in Nintendo eShop. Plus, save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased. HARVESTELLA launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – Become the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places and fantasy worlds in this hilarious take on simulation-strategy games. In Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, you’ll watch your unbalanced infantry compete in clashes across the ages. You can even make new wobblers in the unit creator, in addition to the 100+ ones at your disposal. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends in local*** and online* multiplayer! Jump into battle today with Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.
- Sifu – Vanquish foes to avenge your father in this Kung Fu action-brawler. By thrusting, tripping, and parrying opponents, you’ll break their stance and gain the upper hand. Fall in combat, and you’ll get older and weaker. However, you’ll learn new techniques to help complete your mission. Can you exact revenge before time runs out? Sifu launches on Nov. 8.
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom – Noby and his friends are back in a new DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS title! The popular mashup series between the well-known farming franchise adored by players for over 25 years and the beloved Japanese cultural icon, Doraemon, gets a new entry complete with plenty of fresh ways to play! Grow crops, raise animals and use Doraemon’s Secret Gadgets to help friends in a fun-filled and heartwarming story that people of all ages can enjoy. DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom is available to play today!
Activities:
- Colorful Keychains for the Nov. 11 Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest – The Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest keychain reward**** is available now for My Nintendo members. You can clip ’em all to your … you know, keys and stuff, and flaunt your team spirit! Collect them for yourself or share with friends on the other teams. Splat to the top of the rankings in style, everyone! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- Galactic Prizes for 10 Lucky Winners! – The My Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sweepstakes ends soon on Nov. 8! Enter for a chance to win***** a far-out prize pack! Prizes include Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach Figurines, an adorable Spark Plush, an artbook, sticker sheet, a set of three lithographs and a Spark Phone Ring Holder. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** to enter, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked. Soar on over to https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/e91ad94e5a26d3df to enter today!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 7 Days of Rose – Available Nov. 4
- Aeterna Noctis – Available Nov. 4
- All in! Bundle
- Arcade Archives ORDYNE
- ARK: Dinosaur Discovery – Available Nov. 9
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Bratz: Flaunt your fashion – Available Nov. 4
- Car+Toon Race: Rally Valley Champion
- Cat Tales
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Available Nov. 8
- Daemonum
- Dead Age: Zombie Adventure & Shooting Game
- Delivery Driver – The Simulation
- Dragon Prana
- ENOH
- ET Varginha – Available Nov. 5
- Fantasy Blacksmith
- Foretales : Deluxe Edition
- Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike & the Quest for Stale Gum
- Ghost Song
- Golazo! 2: Soccer Cup 2022
- Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
- Grand Hike – Available Nov. 5
- Hatup
- How To Say Goodbye
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- LONGHEAD
- Mass Creation Double Action Bundle
- Master Spy
- Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo
- Mission Commando – Available Nov. 4
- Mojito the Cat: Halloween Edition
- My Life: Riding Stables 3
- NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD
- ODDWORLD: SOULSTORM – Available Nov. 8
- Opus Castle
- Orcen Axe – Available Nov. 8
- Pilgrims
- Pirated Code: Admin Edition
- Pixel Paint
- Prodeus
- Run Box Run
- Sakura MMO 3 – Available Nov. 4
- Shatter Remastered Deluxe
- Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
- Super Woden GP – Available Nov. 9
- The Samurai Collection (QUByte Classics)
- Timore Redo
- Vylan
- Words Puzzles 3 in 1