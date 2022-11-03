May the fastest wield the Katana in Ghostrunner’s 2nd Anniversary Competition

It’s been a little over 2 years since developers One More Level, All in! Games, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks joined together and unleashed Ghostrunner on the then locked down populace. With over 1.5 million plus players have guided the Ghostrunner through the Dharma Tower, publisher 505 Games is hosting a live stream to celebrate the title’s success and give us a sneak peak at the franchise’s future.
Going live on their 505 Games Twitch channel on Thursday, November 3rd (today!) at 1pm EST/10am PST, the stream will feature interviews with developers, commentary on the first title, a sneak peak at the upcoming sequel and details of finals of the speedrunning competition the game has been running since March of this year.
The Legendary Ghostrunner Competition has been gathering the best Ghostrunner players around as prospective contestants have been showing off their skills in the game’s Wave mode. The event will culminate on the Legendary Ghostrunner Competition live stream which will be a 3 hour affair which will crown a winner. The winner will not only appear in the sequel in some form, but they will take home a replica of the katana wielded by the Ghostrunner. The stream will surely be something to be witnessed, so don’t miss it when it airs on November 13th, at 12pm EST/9am EST.
While it’s too late for the rest of us to vie for the katana, why not pick up the title to start practice for the Legendary Ghostrunner Competition 2? Ghostrunner: Complete Edition collects the base game, its Project_Hel DLC and other content updates. The game is available on PC, Switch, Luna, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.