Nintendo eShop Update: Atari 50, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Rogue Legacy 2

Another big week on the eShop, though a couple of the games featured were mentioned in yesterday’s Indie World Showcase. Rogue Legacy 2, A Little to the Left, and Once Upon a Jester were all highlighted in the video. We can vouch for Rogue Legacy 2‘s quality, but the other two definitely look intriguing.
Elsewhere in the update, we have a few updated classics, as Atari’s celebration of its golden anniversary arrives in the form of the Atari 50 collection, and a classic tactical RPG is reimagined as Tactics Ogre: Reborn. Plus, of course, we have Garfield and the Smurfs, who respectively are featured in a party game (Garfield Lasagna Party) and a kart racer (Smurfs Kart).
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Rogue Legacy 2 – Anyone can be a hero in this sequel to the beloved roguelite game where the adventure changes with every playthrough. Whether you’re a lute-playing bard with vertigo or a colorblind knight, your goals are the same – gather countless riches, build up your castle and ensure your legacy. All your upgrades carry over to your heirs and each new successor wields their own personal traits and abilities. The Nintendo Switch version also includes the Fabled Heroes update, adding a ton of new content, including dozens of new sub-classes and items.
- A Little to the Left – A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game in which players organize household objects into satisfying arrangements. A mischievous cat who likes to shake things up will appear from time to time to make a mess of any beautifully organized objects. There are more than 75 delightful puzzles to discover, many of which have multiple solutions.
- Once Upon a Jester – Best friends Sok and Jester have devised a mischievous scheme to steal a Royal Diamond. But their plan hinges on receiving an invitation to join the famous Royal Theatrical Spectacle. They’ll have to improvise their way to fame and outperform every other act they encounter on the road. Their wacky, whimsical journey leads them across a fantasy kingdom full of silly characters and even sillier spectacles.
- Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk and Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk – Enjoy a short story about what sort of challenges everyday little things can be. Help the girl buy milk and be the first to not disappoint her. The game is a small visual novel, showing either funny abstraction and wordplay or painful psychological episodes. This is an artistic manipulation with word and form, only then – a game. There are two titles included in this game, both the first and the second part of the series: Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk and Milk outside a bag of milk outside a bag of milk. Play this psychedelic narrative on Nov. 11.
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn – Tactics Ogre: Reborn takes place through the eyes of a young man named Denam. The decisions he makes will alter the fate of those around him and shift the course of Valeria’s history. Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots. Reborn and deeper than ever, the game enables players to immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be available on Nov. 11.
- Aragami 2 – You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami use a mystical power which grants them the ability to control shadows. Carry out tasks and quests all along the valley to ensure the survival of your village and help to free Aragami from invader armies. Step into the shadows today with Aragami 2.
Demos:
- Strike It Up With Mario and Friends – In the Mario Strikers: Battle League game you’ll tackle, pass and score in the action-packed sport of Strike where anything goes. Want to get your kicks in with Super Mario series mainstays like Mario, Peach, Toad and Yoshi? A free demo of the game is available now, where you can put your cleats to the pitch for a limited sample of all the thwacking, zapping and dropkicking in store. Try up to seven matches of local play in Quick Battles, get gritty with a Cup Battle and find your footing with five lessons in Training mode. The Mario Strikers: Battle League demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- AAA Clock 2
- Adrian’s Tale
- Advent Calendar
- Arcade Archives ITAZURA TENSHI
- Arcade Machine: Gopher’s Revenge – Available Nov. 11
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1)
- Brain Memory – Available Nov. 11
- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days – Available Nov. 16
- Catacomb Kitties
- Chalk Gardens – Available Nov. 11
- Cyber Velocity Run
- Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition
- Fluffy Horde – Available Nov. 11
- Garfield Lasagna Party – Available Nov. 15
- Geometric Feel the Beats
- Geometric Sniper
- Godlike Burger
- It’s Kooky – Available Nov. 11
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games
- Lord of the Click III – Available Nov. 11
- Lost Chiko
- Lunistice
- Machinika Museum
- Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas
- Moving Out Deluxe Edition
- MULTIVERSEPOOL
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
- NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2
- Orbital Bullet
- Paper Bad
- Pet Shop Snacks Premium Edition
- Pixel Game Maker Series ANGEL’S BLOOD
- Pocket Mini Golf 2 – Available Nov. 11
- Police Sim 22
- Run Sausage Run! – Available Nov. 11
- Sausage Wars – Available Nov. 11
- Save Room – Available Nov. 11
- SMURFS KART – Available Nov. 15
- Snow Madness
- Space Ducks: The great escape
- Stack Up! (or dive trying)
- Super Chicken Jumper – Available Nov. 16
- Tankorama
- Tempoknight – Available Nov. 12
- The Bounty Huntress – Available Nov. 15
- The Vanishing Hitchhiker
- Timore 5
- Volleyball Trainer: The Legend of Sports
- Windosill – Available Nov. 11