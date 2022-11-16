Let’s get a refresher on the world of Gungrave in this newly released overview trailer

It’s been quite a bit since the Gungrave franchise has seen any action (nearly 5 years since Gungrave VR), but thanks to Prime Matter and Studio IGGYMOB, players will once again control another one of Yasuhiro Nightow creations. If you’re like me, you’re probably going to need to be reminded of who Beyond the Grave is, his arsenal and what his objective is and today we’re gonna be given a lesson on the world of Gungrave G.O.R.E.
There’s a new outfit in town in the form of the Raven Clan and they’ve unleashed a new drug that has taken a stranglehold on the world. L-Archangel was formed to stop the Raven Clan and their plot to control the world’s populace and bringing Grave back to life is their final gambit. Battle the clan across the world until you find yourself in Scumland, the artificial island that rose from the sea.
Gungrave G.O.R.E. looks like it won’t be straying from the titles that came before it and frankly I can use a mindless explosion fest. If you’re as inclined as me, Gungrave G.O.R.E. will hopefully let you have a bloody time when it launches November 22nd on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Gungrave G.O.R.E – Overview Trailer:
Gungrave G.O.R.E launches on November 22nd, 2022.
Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.