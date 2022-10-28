Risotto Nero joins the All Star Battle as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure ASBR’s first season pass combatant

I would’ve figured the first character would be from Stardust Crusaders (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3 aka the one that was adapted as an anime first), but Bandai Namco certainly kept this fairweather JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan on his toes by introducing a character from Part 5 (Golden Wind) as the first character DLC of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Risotto Nero is an assassin whose stand (That I will not name…) allows the hooded cretin to manipulate iron in surface level similarity to Magneto from X-Men. Although the latter has never formed razor blades inside their enemies and forced them to vomit them out.
Risotto has been available for owners of the season pass since October 26th (one of the perks of getting the season pass), but today he can be purchased individually on the various digital storefronts in which the game is available. JJBA: ASB R, gathers characters from the 8 parts of Hirohiko Araki’s long running manga series into one title. Relive the storyline of the series, set up dream matches between characters that have never met, the title is truly one that any JJBA fan can’t miss. The title is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – Risotto Nero screens:
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer:
Let it be written and let it be done…
Risotto Nero is the chosen one: to be our first DLC coming to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R!
Make sure to check your iron levels before facing off against him!
Early access available to Season Pass holders on October 26th, and for everyone else to purchase on October 28th!
Get your copy now: jojoasbr.com