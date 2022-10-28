80 Days & Overboard! get physical

Fans of stylish text-based games rejoice: 80 Days and Overboard! are getting physical release.
Obviously, this is the kind of news story that will only be interesting to a very specific niche — but seeing as I’m a massive fan of both 80 Days and Overboard!, I’m pretty sure that niche is me, so naturally I find this news pretty exciting.
The connecting tissue between the two games — other than the fact that they’re both outstanding — is that they were both created by inkle, who are pretty good at making text-heavy games that are addictive, replayable, and very stylish. In the case of 80 Days, this means you get to recreate Jules Verne’s classic novel in a steampunk world that goes far beyond anything the famed sci-fi novelist ever imagined. As for Overboard!, it’s a murder mystery where the mystery isn’t whodunit — since they immediately establish that it’s your character — but how the killer can get away with it. Both feature all kinds of branching paths, and together they’re one of the finest games in their genre.
ININ Games is proud to announce the release of narrative game studio inkle’s two most-beloved titles, 80 Days and Overboard!, in one bundled boxed edition for Nintendo Switch™.
Both games are award-winning narrative adventures. In 80 Days, a steampunk reimagining of Jules Verne, players assume the role of Phileas Fogg’s valet, Passepartout, on a round-the-world journey with a hefty wager at stake. Meanwhile, the “reverse whodunnit” Overboard! takes place at the end of a journey, giving you just eight hours to find a way off a cruise ship after committing murder!
ININ Games is happy to honor these next-generation interactive adventures with a well-deserved boxed edition for Nintendo Switch™, now available at Amazon and other retailers worldwide (a retailer list can be found at iningames.com). In addition, a Special Limited Edition is available for pre-order at Games Rocket and will start shipping in early November. The Limited Edition includes both games on one Nintendo Switch™ cartridge, as well as exclusive goodies from the two adventures:
- Collector’s edition box and full-color game manual
- Complete 80 Days and Overboard! soundtrack on CD, featuring original music by composer Lawrence Chapman
- Reversible double-sided A3 poster and a set of four postcards featuring key art from both games
- Two 80 Days souvenirs: Phileas Fogg’s comb and a European train timetable
- Two Overboard! souvenirs: A ticket for the ill-fated voyage on the SS Hook and a set of playing cards pilfered from the ship’s lounge
80 Days
In this steampunk retelling of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, players set out on a journey to circumnavigate the globe. Playing as Passepartout, long-suffering valet to Phileas Fogg, you must set the route, manage the budget, oversee the health and well-being of your master, and get back to London before the clock runs out. The game has been critically-acclaimed and was one of the best games of 2014, according to Time Magazine!
Features:
- Visit over 170 bespoke cities on your journey around the world.
- Discover creative ways to travel – by train, airship, moving city, ice-walker, hydrofoils, and much more…
- Lose yourself in a richly imagined, diverse alternative-history steampunk world created by award-winning writers Meg Jayanth and Jon Ingold.
- Experience a unique journey with thousands of choices for endless possibilities and replayability.
- Enjoy striking Art Deco-styled visuals by Jaume Illustration.
- 80 Days is not the end – can you do it in less?
Overboard!
Your husband has been murdered! There’s just one problem – you killed him. Now you have eight hours to cover up your crime and get away without being caught. Frame other passengers, conceal the evidence, and figure out how to get away with it before the time runs out in this Writers’ Guild and Apple Design award-winning game.
Features:
- NPCs have their own agendas and remember everything they see and hear.
- Choose every line and every action. Go where you want, when you want.
- Some characters are friendly, and some are out to get you. Who will you befriend? And who will you betray?
- You only have eight hours to escape justice, and the clock is always ticking.
- Play once for a thrill, or multiple times to uncover all the secrets and achieve the ideal ending.