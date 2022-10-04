Get a look at the Super Mario Movie in the next Nintendo Direct this Thursday

According to the official Twitter channel for the Super Mario Movie, Nintendo has scheduled a Nintendo Direct event to show off the first teaser trailer to the world. This would seem to be the same as the previously announced teaser set to go live at NY Comic Con on October 6th, 2022.
The still untitled Super Mario Movie will hit theaters on April 7th, 2023.
Anyway… see the details in the embedded Tweet below, and stay tuned!
Thursday. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. pic.twitter.com/Ttrpn5TXJ5
— Super Mario Movie (@supermariomovie) October 4, 2022